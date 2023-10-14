Milwaukee shooting, 2 wounded near 61st and Nash

article

A shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Oct. 14 landed two people in the hospital and a suspect in handcuffs.

It happened near 61st and Nash around 3 p.m. Police said the two victims, ages 38 and 56, sustained non-fatal injuries.

The Milwaukee Fire Department initially told FOX6 News that three people were shot and had minor injuries.

The 62-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and police said the district attorney's office will review charges.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, but police believe there may have been an argument before the shooting.