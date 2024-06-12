article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless injury for a May shootout that happened on the city's north side.

Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Johnny Baby Price Jr. of shooting first. Court records show he's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $15,000 cash bond.

It happened near 58th and Carmen. Police were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. on May 20.

A witness told police she heard someone yelling "drop the gun, drop the gun" before she heard five gunshots, according to a criminal complaint. Another witness reported hearing multiple gunshots after an argument, too.

The complaint states a third witness said she saw an argument and two men holding guns. The witness said one of those men, later identified as Price, shot first. The other man returned fire, and Price fell to the ground – continuing to shoot – before running off.

The scene near 58th and Carmen

A fourth witness told police she heard the 47-year-old victim say he was "going to kill" Price, per the complaint.

Detectives found nine bullet casings at the scene – seven brass, two silver – the complaint states. A matching silver bullet casing was found at a home associated with Price.