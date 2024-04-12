52nd and Clarke shooting, Milwaukee teen pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee teen pleaded guilty to two felonies in a 2023 shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded his brother.

Court records show the 15-year-old boy, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree reckless homicide and second-degree reckless injury. A felony gun charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

A judge ordered the media after charges were filed not to identify the 15-year-old boy, who was 14 years old at the time.

Sebastian Florentino

According to court documents, the shooter told investigators he was "playing with" a gun when it went off and killed 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino. Florentino's 13-year-old brother, who was also shot, told investigators he played dead until the shooter ran away.

Prosecutors said the group of teens was "making videos while displaying their weapons" in a vacant garage near 52nd and Clarke when it happened.