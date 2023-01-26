Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen accused of shooting 2, ages 14, 13

article

A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy and wounding a 13-year-old boy on the city's north side. The accused teen faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 52nd and Clarke for a shooting complaint on Saturday, Jan. 21. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy laying in the backyard of a residence -- suffering from a gunshot wound. The complaint identifies this teen as Sebastian Florentino. Despite attempts to help Florentino, he died on the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Florentino suffered two gunshot wounds.

Shooting scene near 52nd and Clarke, Milwaukee

While one officer had been attempted life-saving measures on Florentino, another officer went inside a garage at the location. The officer found a 13-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds. That teen survived those injuries.

The complaint says officers found inside the garage "several beer cans, as well as two areas of blood splatter and three fired 9mm cartridge casings. Three fired bullets were recovered in the garage as well." Outside the garage, investigators recovered two more fired cartridge casings. A fired bullet was also recovered near (Florentino). Investigators determined all fired cartridge casings "were consistent with being fired by the same firearm," the complaint says.

Shooting scene near 52nd and Clarke, Milwaukee

Officers spoke with the 14-year-old boy accused. The teen "admitted to being present in the garage with (Florentino) and the others. The defendant further admitted to having a firearm." The complaint goes on to say the defendant "was playing around with his firearm, when he claims that the firearm accidentally discharged one time and hit (Florentino) in the abdomen. The defendant even pointed towards his stomach to show where he had shot the victim. The defendant stated that he then dropped the firearm and ran off."

The 14-year-old accused teen made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Jan. 26. Bail was set at $100,000. Online records show the court ordered "the media shall not show any image of the defendant's face and the defendant's name may not be used."