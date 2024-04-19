Homicide at Milwaukee McDonald's, 16-year-old sentenced to prison

article

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a teen in 2022.

Prosecutors charged Robert Johnson, who was 14 years old at the time, as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide. The shooting at a McDonald's near 49th and Hampton left a second teen dead as well.

Court records show Johnson pleaded guilty in January. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

Case details

The shooting happened on May 7, 2022 – just seconds after prosecutors said the people involved walked in the door. Police said it was the result of an argument; court documents do not specify what the argument was about, but said all three boys had handguns.

Javarius Fowler, 16, was killed – shot in the chest and back. William Harrison, 15, died at the hospital two days later – shot in the head. Johnson was shot in the neck, arm pit, chest and groin.

About 15 minutes before the shooting, investigators said Fowler was seen on video entering the McDonald's along with three other people. Ten minutes later, two people – including Johnson – came inside. Police said video showed Harrison enter holding a gun and pointing it at Fowler's head. Fowler pushed it away, walked backward and pulled out his own gun. Seconds later, police said Johnson or Harrison shot at Fowler first. Fowler then shot toward Johnson and Harrison.

Harrison collapsed underneath a booth. Fowler ran to the exit but collapsed in the doorway.