41st & Lloyd shooting: Milwaukee boy seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and seriously injured in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 25.

Shortly after noon, police said the boy was shot near 41st and Lloyd. His injuries were described by police as life-threatening; he is now in stable condition.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

