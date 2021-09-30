Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot near 29th and Juneau: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near 29th and Juneau on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Police said the victim, 32, sustained non-fatal injuries in the shooting around 1:20 p.m. The shooting was the result of an argument, and police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

