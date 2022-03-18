Expand / Collapse search

27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee woman injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a woman was shot and injured near 27th and Highland on Friday, March 18.

The victim, 22, went to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. What led to the shooting, which happened around 6:15 p.m. is not yet known.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

