Milwaukee shooting, 24th and Vine; 12-year-old injured

article

A 12-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 24.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near 24th and Vine. The 12-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police are looking for a 13-year-old regarding the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing. It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.