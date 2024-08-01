Fight, shooting over dead cat; Milwaukee woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of shooting a man in June, and prosecutors said it stemmed from an argument over a dead cat.

Court records show 20-year-old India Rogers is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety – and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The shooting happened near 22nd and McKinley the night of Friday, June 28. The 35-year-old victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital, where a criminal complaint states he spoke to investigators.

The victim said he was at his girlfriend's house when he heard his girlfriend and a woman – later identified as Rogers – arguing on the porch. The argument got physical, he said, and he stepped in to try to break things up. That's when he said Rogers grabbed a gun and shot him.

Two witnesses said they also saw the two women arguing on the porch about a pet cat that was recently killed. One of those witnesses said the victim broke up the fight and asked Rogers if she was done "trying to fight everyone." Rogers said "yes," according to the witness – and then reached into a backpack, grabbed a gun and shot the victim.