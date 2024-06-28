Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded in separate crimes

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, June 28.

Police are still looking for suspects in two of the shootings, while a suspect in another turned herself in.

A 35-year-old was shot and killed around 10 a.m. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old woman, later turned herself in at a Milwaukee police station.

Hopkins and Fairmount

Around 6:15 p.m., a 24-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and they are searching for a suspect identified as a 28-year-old man.

22nd and McKinley

A 35-year-old was shot and wounded around 8 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and officers are looking for a suspect identified as a 20-year-old woman.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.