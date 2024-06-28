Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded in separate crimes
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, June 28.
Police are still looking for suspects in two of the shootings, while a suspect in another turned herself in.
54th and Meinecke
A 35-year-old was shot and killed around 10 a.m. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old woman, later turned herself in at a Milwaukee police station.
Hopkins and Fairmount
Around 6:15 p.m., a 24-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and they are searching for a suspect identified as a 28-year-old man.
22nd and McKinley
A 35-year-old was shot and wounded around 8 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and officers are looking for a suspect identified as a 20-year-old woman.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.