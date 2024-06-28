Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded in separate crimes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 28, 2024 7:55pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, June 28.

Police are still looking for suspects in two of the shootings, while a suspect in another turned herself in.

54th and Meinecke

A 35-year-old was shot and killed around 10 a.m. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old woman, later turned herself in at a Milwaukee police station. 

Hopkins and Fairmount

Around 6:15 p.m., a 24-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and they are searching for a suspect identified as a 28-year-old man.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Milwaukee shootings: Resolution to ban masks under consideration
article

Milwaukee shootings: Resolution to ban masks under consideration

Milwaukee Common Council members plan to present a resolution that would ban things like ski masks in an effort to curb gun violence and shootings.

22nd and McKinley

A 35-year-old was shot and wounded around 8 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and officers are looking for a suspect identified as a 20-year-old woman. 

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.