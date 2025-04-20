2022 Milwaukee shooting, man charged with reckless homicide

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is now accused of reckless homicide for a 2022 shooting. The victim died at the scene near 21st and Vliet. Court filings said surveillance video captured the shooting scene.



A Milwaukee man is now accused of reckless homicide for a 2022 shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Court records show Mohammad Joseph, 31, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide. His bond was set at $100,000 on Friday.

The shooting happened on July 1, 2022. Police found the 50-year-old victim dead on the sidewalk near 21st and Vliet. The victim's body was near a red van, according to court filings, and a single bullet casing was found at the scene.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. It showed the red van parked on 21st Street around 9:30 p.m. Two passengers got out first before the victim, who was the driver, got out and walked around onto the sidewalk. The video showed an interaction between the three people before one person ran away and another person walked away. Nobody else went near the scene until police arrived.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed the same red van minutes before the shooting, according to a criminal complaint. Three people, who appeared to be the same three people at the homicide scene, got out and went into the gas station's store. The video showed the male passenger had "a large item that had the shape of [sic] a firearm in his front right pants pocket." All three people got back into the van and drove away.

Detectives later received information that developed Joseph as a suspect in the case, and court filings said Joseph's probation agent identified him from the gas station surveillance.

A witness said Joseph and the victim were arguing and provided an account of events "consistent with the video collected from the scene of the homicide," per the complaint. Joseph later identified himself in the gas station surveillance, but court filings said his statement was "not consistent with the video collected by the scene of the homicide."