MPD: 1 shot after apparent argument, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting near 15th and Center on Friday, Feb. 26, Milwaukee police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured just before noon. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

According to police, the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

