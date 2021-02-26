Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 1 shot after apparent argument, suspect in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A suspect is in custody after a shooting near 15th and Center on Friday, Feb. 26, Milwaukee police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured just before noon. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

According to police, the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

