Milwaukee police: Boy shot, wounded near 13th and Reservoir
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Monday, Oct. 24.
Police said the boy was shot near 13th and Reservoir around 5:20 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.