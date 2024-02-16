Milwaukee shooting, 13th and Lincoln; 20-year-old wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 13th and Lincoln on Friday afternoon, Feb. 16.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.