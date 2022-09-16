13th and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee police say 5 wounded, 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident in which five people were wounded near 13th and Fiebrantz on Friday night, Sept. 16.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Three men, ages 25, 26, and 31, along with a 67-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Five people shot, wounded near 13th and Fiebrantz, Milwaukee

Later, the investigation revealed a fifth shooting victim. The 26-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries. She was also taken into custody regarding the investigation. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

"Apparently there was some type of altercation, and they ended up shooting the house up, and my brother and three others got shot," said Cedes, who did not want to give her full name. "I just hope that they all make it."

Meanwhile, anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The fire department also said it responded to a gas leak in the area.