Milwaukee grocery giveaway feeds hundreds in well-known food desert

article

The Brief A small Milwaukee grocery store provided food and tackled health disparities. Sherman Park Grocery celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday. The team handed out $10,000 worth of fresh produce and offered health services.



A small grocery store in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood is doing more than selling food. It’s on a mission to tackle health disparities.

The backstory:

Sherman Park Grocery, near Sherman and Fond du Lac, celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday. To celebrate, they had a giveaway – feeding hundreds of people in a well-known food desert. Fresh produce was a big draw.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I come here all the time," said shopper Sabrina Graham. "Awe, you know, I’m 70 years old, and it means a lot to me to have fresh fruit and vegetables."

"Today is Fond du Lac Avenue food festival," said owner Moe Wince. "As well as Sherman Park Grocery store’s three-year anniversary, addressing food insecurity, childhood obesity, diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension."

Sherman Park Grocery food giveaway celebrates anniversary

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Wince and his team gave away $10,000 worth of fruits and vegetables to visitors.

"From the crowds you see directly behind you, it demonstrates a need," said Wince.

Sherman Park Grocery sits in a neighborhood that has long needed better access to fresh, nutritious foods.

Milwaukee County David Crowley speaks outside Sherman Park Grocery

"Making sure we can eliminate food deserts is extremely important. I’m excited to be here, so I wanted to support all the work they’re doing in our community," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The anniversary celebration included blood pressure checks, health information and more. The goal was to feed and fuel families for a stronger city.

"This is about being healthy, right," said Crowley.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

So what is Sabrina Graham going to make with her fresh produce?

"I’m going to make some greens when I get home and eat my fruit," said Graham.

On the store's shelves, gratitude was far from out of stock.