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The Brief Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball on Friday announced her reelection campaign. Ball will be seeking a second full term as Milwaukee County sheriff. The general election is on Nov. 3.



Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball on Friday announced her reelection campaign, seeking a second full term.

The backstory:

Gov. Tony Evers first appointed Ball as sheriff when her predecessor, Earnell Lucas, resigned with a few months left in his term. She was later elected to a full term and sworn into office in January 2023.

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Ball became the first Black woman elected sheriff in the state of Wisconsin and the first woman to hold the position in Milwaukee County.

Ball has had a long career in local law enforcement. Sher served with the Milwaukee Police Department for 25 years and retired in 2011, going on to become a professor and earning a doctorate degree. Lucas later picked her as his deputy sheriff.

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What's next:

The primary election for Milwaukee County sheriff will be Aug. 11. The general election is on Nov. 3.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received the following statements from Ball's campaign, announcing her reelection bid.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball:

"Milwaukee County is my home, and keeping it safe is my top priority. I've spent decades earning the trust of this community, and I'm running to keep building on the progress we've made together. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, but I know there is still more to do. In my second term, I will focus on continuing to keep our community safe, fully staffing the Sheriff’s office, and improving wellness for our staff and occupants and programming for those in our care and custody."

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin):

"Milwaukee County deserves a Sheriff who is experienced, accountable, and deeply rooted in this community — and that is exactly what Denita Ball delivers every single day. Her years of service and unwavering commitment to keeping Milwaukee County safe are why I am proud to endorse her. I hope voters across Milwaukee County will join me in voting for her this fall."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"Sheriff Ball and I share the same mission: a safer, stronger Milwaukee. She brings both the experience and the community relationships this office demands, and she has delivered. As Mayor, I've seen firsthand what principled, professional leadership looks like. Sheriff Denita Ball is it. She has my full support."