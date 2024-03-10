Milwaukee sexual assault, victim held at gunpoint: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint on Monday, March 4.

Kevin Grant, 31, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.

It happened around 3 a.m. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police she was waiting for the bus near 27th and Lisbon when Grant approached her and asked for money. She said it started to rain hard, and she decided to walk home, and Grant began to follow her with an umbrella – offering to share it.

The complaint states the victim told police Grant grabbed her from behind and put a "metallic object" against her neck as they approached 27th and Galena. He then said: "I'm going to shoot you in the (expletive) head." She said Grant then forced her into an open garage in an alley and forced her to perform a sexual act at gunpoint.

Police went back to that garage and lifted the victim's fingerprint from a car and recovered her bag, the complaint states.

Grant was identified as a possible suspect after a review of surveillance video from a gas station near the bus stop. A Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent identified Grant as the person seen on surveillance. The victim later identified Grant from a photo lineup, too.