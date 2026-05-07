The Brief Two men are accused of sexually assaulting elderly women during home invasions that happened in Milwaukee over the past month. Victim advocates recommend locking doors, installing cameras and checking on vulnerable adults. Officials note 95% of elder abuse cases involve someone the victim knows.



Milwaukee County prosecutors said two home break-ins led to sexual assaults against two elderly women over the past month, bringing attention to an issue that victim advocates say is both concerning and rare.

Home invasion assaults

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse 23-year-old Jayden Johnson of breaking into a home in April, beating an 81-year-old man with a gun and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A few weeks later, prosecutors charged 27-year-old Ronnell Sloan – saying he broke into an 81-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulted her on May 1.

"This is just a terrible situation and extremely horrifying," said Gregg Herman, assistant district attorney.

Elder abuse awareness

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services said cases like these bring attention to elder abuse, and awareness could save a life.

"People don’t look at it like an elder person. If they are going to violate somebody, they are going to violate them," said Dinah LaCaze, a DHHS adult protective services prevention program coordinator.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

LaCaze said cases that involve strangers are rare and under-reported. She said, in Milwaukee County, 95% of elder abuse cases involved someone the victim knows.

"It should never happen to anyone, let alone a vulnerable adult who really can’t defend themselves," she said. "Shame, guilt – older victims think it can’t happen to them, but sexual assault is really about power and control."

In addition to sexual assault, LaCaze said reports of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation among elderly adults in Milwaukee are alarming.

"We are comparing notes with New York and California," she said.

What you can do:

LaCaze said, to protect yourself or a loved one, wear an alert button, get video cameras around your property, lock your doors and check in on people you love.

Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15. The county is holding an event at Washington Park.