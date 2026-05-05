Milwaukee home invasion sexual assault, man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is accused of beating an elderly man with a gun and sexually assaulting an elderly woman during an April home invasion.
In court:
Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Jayden Johnson with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, armed burglary and battery to an elder. He appeared in court Tuesday, and a court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000.
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The backstory:
It happened at a home near 50th and Auer, north of Burleigh Street, on April 19.
Court filings said the victims, an 80-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, got home at around 5:15 p.m. Hours later, the 80-year-old victim heard something fall, so she went to check on the man.
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That's when the 80-year-old victim encountered a stranger in her home with his hood up and a gun in his hand, according to a criminal complaint. She said the suspect put the gun to her head and forced her to perform a sexual act against her will, after which he took $150 from her and left.
The 81-year-old victim told police that he took out the trash after they got home, the complaint said, and believed he accidentally left a side door unlocked. He said he saw "movement" later that night, and swung his cane into a dark hallway. The suspect then emerged and repeatedly hit him in the head with a gun before pushing him down and proceeding to sexually assault the other victim at gunpoint.
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Prosecutors said detectives canvassed the area and found surveillance video of a man matching the suspect's description who had been "walking in a suspicious manner" for hours.
Johnson turned himself in after police circulated images of the suspect to the public, the complaint said. A DNA sample from Johnson was sent to a state crime lab, where an analyst determined his DNA was consistent with DNA found on the 80-year-old victim's shirt.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.