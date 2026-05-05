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The Brief A man is accused of beating an elderly man with a gun and sexually assaulting an elderly woman during an April home invasion. It happened near 50th and Auer, north of Burleigh Street, in Milwaukee. Court filings said the man turned himself in after police circulated surveillance images.



A Milwaukee man is accused of beating an elderly man with a gun and sexually assaulting an elderly woman during an April home invasion.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Jayden Johnson with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, armed burglary and battery to an elder. He appeared in court Tuesday, and a court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000.

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The backstory:

It happened at a home near 50th and Auer, north of Burleigh Street, on April 19.

Court filings said the victims, an 80-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, got home at around 5:15 p.m. Hours later, the 80-year-old victim heard something fall, so she went to check on the man.

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That's when the 80-year-old victim encountered a stranger in her home with his hood up and a gun in his hand, according to a criminal complaint. She said the suspect put the gun to her head and forced her to perform a sexual act against her will, after which he took $150 from her and left.

The 81-year-old victim told police that he took out the trash after they got home, the complaint said, and believed he accidentally left a side door unlocked. He said he saw "movement" later that night, and swung his cane into a dark hallway. The suspect then emerged and repeatedly hit him in the head with a gun before pushing him down and proceeding to sexually assault the other victim at gunpoint.

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Prosecutors said detectives canvassed the area and found surveillance video of a man matching the suspect's description who had been "walking in a suspicious manner" for hours.

Johnson turned himself in after police circulated images of the suspect to the public, the complaint said. A DNA sample from Johnson was sent to a state crime lab, where an analyst determined his DNA was consistent with DNA found on the 80-year-old victim's shirt.