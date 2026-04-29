Milwaukee sex assault, burglary near 50th and Burleigh; suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault and burglary that happened near 50th and Burleigh on Sunday evening, April 19. That man is pictured in this post.
Suspect sought
What we know:
The crime happened around 8:20 p.m. on that Sunday. Officials say the armed suspect entered the victims’ residence, sexually assaulted a victim, demanded and obtained property from the victims.
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The suspect is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker-style jacket with a hood, stone-washed torn designer jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this suspect is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.