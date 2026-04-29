Milwaukee sex assault, burglary near 50th and Burleigh; suspect sought

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The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in a sexual assault and armed burglary that occurred April 19 near 50th and Burleigh. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded windbreaker and torn stone-washed jeans. Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault and burglary that happened near 50th and Burleigh on Sunday evening, April 19. That man is pictured in this post.

Suspect sought

What we know:

The crime happened around 8:20 p.m. on that Sunday. Officials say the armed suspect entered the victims’ residence, sexually assaulted a victim, demanded and obtained property from the victims.

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The suspect is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker-style jacket with a hood, stone-washed torn designer jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this suspect is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.