A semi hauling toilet paper crashed on I-43 southbound in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, June 8.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near Holt Avenue. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed the jack-knifed semi partially off the interstate with an apparent mess trailing behind it.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man in the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of an SUV that was also involved in the crash declined medical treatment and was apparently uninjured.

The on-ramp and one lane of traffic were closed as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

