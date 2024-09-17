The Brief Milwaukee police arrested four people after executing a search warrant on Monday morning. One man had to be removed from the roof of the home near 24th and National.



Milwaukee police arrested four people after executing a search warrant on the city's south side Monday morning.

It happened at a house near 24th and National, just south of Mitchell Park. A man climbed onto the roof, and a fire department bucket truck was used to get him down after he surrendered.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old man. Suspected illegal drugs and a gun were found inside the house.

The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.