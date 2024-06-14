article

Appointments will soon be available for people who tried to file taxes through the Social Development Commission's free tax assistance program.

The SDC abruptly shut down operations in late April and laid off staff – leaving about 800 people with unfinished tax returns. Trained volunteers will take appointments to prepare those returns starting Monday, June 17.

Appointments will be held at La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha and the Internal Revenue Service office on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. The effort should last at least 30 days.

"We understand that many people are concerned with filing their taxes as quickly as possible," Shari Campbell, president and CEO at La Casa, said in a statement. "With support from the IRS, and the dedicated staff and volunteers of La Casa we have been working diligently to ensure that tax returns are filed, while also ensuring the safe and secure transfer of personal information."

La Casa staff and volunteers will reach out to schedule appointments. Those affected can also call 262-832-1534 or schedule an appointment online.