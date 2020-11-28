Milwaukee 'Scroll & Stroll' aims to boost small business

As shoppers look to get all the holiday deals -- local businesses encouraged people to shop local this Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

Smaller businesses need community support now more than ever as local spots close down or adapt due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a crazy nine months so far,” Kevin McElroy, co-owner of Robert Laurence Hair Studio, said.

“Our in-person businesses here have really struggled,” Erin Hochevar of Axe Milwaukee said. "We should be hosting hundreds of holiday parties right now and we will host hardly any this year."

That's where small business Saturday comes in.

For the first year, the Downer Avenue Business Improvement District on Milwaukee's east side hosted "Scroll & Stroll." The shopping event offered specials both online and in-person.

Advertisement

“There’s so much need out there and these small businesses are struggling so much,” Hochevar said.

For some local places -- like Axe Milwaukee -- the pandemic has made things tough. The company is all about bringing people together.

“I think we’re going to see the desire to support us and they’ll be back there’s some really pent-up demand we feel,” said Hochevar.

Other shops and small businesses are reliant on returning customers to stay afloat.

“We have a really good clientele that have been coming here, we can’t actually see as many people as we used to, but it’s been working out,” McElroy said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If you're looking to get the perfect holiday present, you can also gift local shops with your support.

The small business shopping event for Milwaukee’s east side will go on until Nov. 30. If you want to help support these businesses during the pandemic — CLICK HERE.