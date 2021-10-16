Milwaukee scooter survey: DPW seeks public input for study

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is seeking the public's input through a survey on its Dockless Scooter Pilot Study.

The purpose of the study is to observe, solicit feedback on, and evaluate the effectiveness of dockless scooters in Milwaukee. The information gathered would be used to determine how best to incorporate scooters moving forward.

The pilot study began June 1 and runs through Nov. 15. The survey will remain open through Dec. 31.

The survey is intended for people who have and have not used scooters in Milwaukee. Information on who is using scooters, why people choose to ride scooters, what people enjoy about scooters, and what concerns people have with scooters in Milwaukee will be gathered. Responses from the survey will be included in the city’s evaluation of the pilot study.

In addition to survey results, the city will also consider feedback from community members and community groups who have been engaged throughout the pilot study, scooter ridership data, and complaints received regarding the use and parking of scooters.

Combined, the information will help DPW, city officials and residents of Milwaukee evaluate the pilot study and identify next steps regarding dockless scooters in the city.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

More information about the study can be found on the city's website.