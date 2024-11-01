MPS teacher assaulted in classroom; parent charged, wanted

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of assaulting a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher in her classroom in front of students on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Prosecutors charged 53-year-old Eddie Caldwell with battery to a school district officer and disorderly conduct. Court records show a warrant has been issued for Caldwell's arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Bruce Elementary School around 11:15 a.m. that day for a battery complaint. When police arrived at the scene, they met with multiple witnesses who said a disgruntled parent had assaulted a teacher in her own classroom – in front of her students.

Per the complaint, a witness told police that a parent – later identified as Caldwell – was inside the school at 8 a.m. that morning. When the teacher entered the classroom, the witness claimed Caldwell became aggressive, pushed the teacher against a wall and struck the teacher in the head multiple times.

During an interview with the police, prosecutors said the teacher explained that she is a special education teacher in a K-5 classroom at Bruce Elementary School. She said she knew and recognized Caldwell as the father of one of her students.

Court filings state the teacher claimed Caldwell aggressively approached her, threatened to "beat her [expletive]," and then pushed her against a wall. The teacher also claimed Caldwell then struck her in the head multiple times and assaulted her in front of her entire classroom, which consisted of five adults and 29 students.

Statement from MPS spokesperson:

"MPS is aware of a situation at Bruce Elementary School earlier this week.

"Student safety remains our primary focus at MPS. When situations occur that could impact safety, the district has policies and procedures in place. We expect everyone in our buildings to always meet our standards of conduct, especially when students are present.

"Due to state and federal law, the district cannot comment on the circumstances of individual students and their families. The district cannot comment on personnel matters. MPS will follow its code of conduct when addressing consequences for anyone determined to be involved."