Milwaukee school security coordinator recorded girls in locker room: complaint

The Brief A former security coordinator is charged with recording underage girls in a high school locker room. Prosecutors say Fernando Bustos had nearly 400 videos. There is currently a warrant out for Bustos' arrest.



Prosecutors charged a former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School after they said he put a camera in the girls' locker room.

Case details

41-year-old Greendale man, Fernando Bustos (not pictured), is charged with invasion of privacy – surveillance device (victim under age 18).

According to the criminal complaint, Bustos was terminated when school officials asked him to turn over his school laptop and iPhone. He refused, demanding to remove personal items from the devices.

Investigators say Bustos also said he needed to remove personal property from a staff locker room.

Per the criminal complaint, he came out with two backpacks. One had a small black camera that had hundreds of videos, many taken inside the girls' locker room.

Prosecutors say the videos were recorded on a motion-activated camera from May 2024 to February 2025.

One of the videos allegedly shows Bustos installing the camera in a closed locker with grates. Over a two-day span, investigators found 379 videos that are 10-seconds of high school girls using the locker room.

Impact on students

Local perspective:

Cristo Rey Jesuit senior Lucio Juarez said Bustos was well-liked.

"I didn’t believe it. He was very loved amongst the students," he said. "Uneasiness that something, someone would do that and it would be so close to us as students and especially the female population."

School responds

What they're saying:

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School officials provided the following statement to FOX6 News:

"As a Catholic, Jesuit high school, our first priority is always the physical, emotional, and spiritual safety and security of our students. Recently, Cristo Rey Jesuit leadership discovered information indicating that a former, terminated employee violated our professional expectations and potentially the law. Upon discovering this, the school immediately shared the information with local law enforcement.

We are providing every assistance we can to the Milwaukee Police Department as they further investigate this situation, and we are committed to supporting our community as we process this information and understand the next steps."

The next steps

What's next:

There is currently a warrant out for Bustos' arrest.

If convicted, he faces 3.5 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.