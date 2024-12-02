Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee School of Languages senior dribbles her way to success

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2024 10:07am CST
High School Hot Shots
FOX6 News Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot: Amonya Pampuch-Buck

MILWAUKEE - She is close to reaching a personal athletic accomplishment. But for one senior at Milwaukee School of Languages, one of her favorite moments was helping her team achieve a first in their conference. That is why Amonya Pampuch-Buck is the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot. 