Milwaukee School of Languages senior dribbles her way to success

High School Hot Shot: Amonya Pampuch-Buck
She is close to reaching a personal athletic accomplishment. But for one senior at Milwaukee School of Languages, one of her favorite moments was helping her team achieve a first in their conference.
MILWAUKEE - She is close to reaching a personal athletic accomplishment. But for one senior at Milwaukee School of Languages, one of her favorite moments was helping her team achieve a first in their conference. That is why Amonya Pampuch-Buck is the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot.