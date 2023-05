A school bus is on fire at 18th and Highland in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, May 31.

A call for this incident came into the fire department around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell FOX6 News there was no one in the bus at the time – therefore, there are no injuries.

There is no word on what caused this fire.