Milwaukee school bus crash; Fond du Lac and Armitage, 1 extricated

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a car. It happened Monday morning, Jan. 8 near Fond du Lac and Armitage.

According to police, a school bus was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed.

Milwaukee school bus crash; Fond du Lac and Armitage

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A child from the school bus was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.