Rollover crash in Milwaukee, car collided with tree: MFD

A rollover crash on Milwaukee's far northwest side sent at least one person to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, May 15.

It happened near 95th and Brown Deer around 3:30 p.m. The fire department said a car crashed into a tree and came to a rest on its roof.

FOX6 at the scene found the car on top of a fence outside a school parking lot. MFD said one person had to be extricated from the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.