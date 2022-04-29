60th and Hampton rollover crash, 2 injured: police

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Milwaukee's north side Friday afternoon, April 29.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at 60th and Hampton. According to police, one of the cars was crossing the intersection when it was hit by another car, causing it to roll over.

The driver and a passenger of the car that was hit sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No one was hospitalized.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News