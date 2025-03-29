Rollover crash in Milwaukee, 1 extricated from vehicle
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to a hospital after a Milwaukee rollover crash on Friday.
What we know:
The crash happened near 60th and Calumet around 5:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. The North Shore Fire Department took that person to a hospital.
What we don't know:
What led to the crash is not clear at this time. MFD did not say if anyone else was injured.
FOX6 News also reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but did not immediately hear back.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.