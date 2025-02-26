Milwaukee rollover crash; 1 person taken to hospital

article

The Brief One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The fire department said they responded to an extrication near 16th and Hopkins.



Milwaukee fire crews responded to a vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Feb. 26.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they responded to an extrication near 16th and Hopkins around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the MFD found a vehicle that had rolled over, and one person was transported to the hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office did not respond to the scene.

Crash near 16th and Hopkins, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

There is no information on the extent of injuries or demographics, or what caused the crash.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.