Milwaukee rolling night parking permit launched

Milwaukee officials announced on Thursday, April 20 the city has made improvements in its parking permit system – including more flexibility for length of time being purchased, additional opportunities to buy permits, and reminder notifications prior to permit expiration.

A news release says customers now have the option to purchase monthly, weekly, and daily parking permits. Right now, those seeking a parking permit only have the option to purchase either an annual or 4-month (trimester) permit, and after purchase the permit is only applicable for the remainder of the trimester or annual permit period.

New "rolling permits" provide a more flexible option rather than set dates. For example, a person purchasing an annual permit will now have the option to renew 365 days from the date of purchase rather than the end of the current year.

The release says new monthly, weekly, and daily permits are now available for prices of $10, $5 and $1 respectively, in addition to the 4-month and annual permits that remain as options for purchase.

Parking permit purchasing has long been available online at milwaukee.gov/parkingpermits and at in-person kiosks in all Milwaukee Police District Stations and at all Milwaukee Violations Bureau locations. Additional kiosks are now available in the City Hall rotunda building at 200 E. Wells St. and at the Zeidler Municipal Building at 841 N. Broadway (Market Street entrance).