Milwaukee roadway safety; mayor calls for traffic safety cameras

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, along with County Executive David Crowley, on Friday, Feb. 16 asked state elected officials for a change in Wisconsin law to make Milwaukee roads safer.

During a news conference at Milwaukee’s Center Street Library, Mayor Johnson called on state leaders to change legislation that allows the city to use automated traffic enforcement cameras.

"There's still more work that needs to be done here in our community. We need to arm ourselves with every available tool to make our roads safer. One tool that's proven to be incredibly effective is automated traffic enforcement cameras," said Milwaukee Mayor Johnson. "Studies have shown that automated traffic safety cameras reduce crashes on urban, principal arterials by up to 47 percent for injury crashes."

Mayor Johnson formally declared reckless driving a public safety crisis when he took office in late December 2021.

"So let me be clear, installing traffic safety cameras in the City of Milwaukee will save lives as well as prevent unnecessary injury on our roadways here in the city," said Mayor Johnson. "Unfortunately, current statuary law here in the state of Wisconsin prevents municipalities, like the City of Milwaukee, from being able to use automated traffic safety cameras. But today, I'm calling for continued partnership between the state of Wisconsin and the City of Milwaukee to allow our city to use traffic safety cameras."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released data highlighting some of the most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee. Officials used injuries as their guide. The top three spots for injuries are streets that intersect with Capitol Drive.

At Fond du Lac and Capitol, crashes between January and June of this year are up 250% compared to this time in 2022. Not far behind, 27th and Capitol – plus the stretch of Capitol between 20th and Teutonia. Teutonia and Locust was the fourth-worst intersection. Fond du Lac, 27th and Center came in at #5.

