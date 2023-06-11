Milwaukee Riverwest Locust Street Festival back after 3 years

Despite the less-than-ideal weather with temperatures in the 50s and some rain, the 44th Locust Street Festival in Riverwest went on as planned Sunday, June 11.

It was the first time the festival has happened since 2019.

It featured artists, six live music stages and plenty of food and drink vendors.

The 1.6-mile beer run made its return, as well.

One of the event's organizers said even with the weather, the turnout was an example of just how much people want to celebrate their community.

"It tells what kind of people we are," said Tim Eichinger, Black Husky Brewing. "Anybody can do stuff the easy way. Anybody can show up when it's bright and sunny, but when you're trying to actually support a community and celebrate things, you come out regardless, so this really tells what kind of community we have here in Riverwest, in Milwaukee."

The festival ran from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.