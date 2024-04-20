Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup 2024
The Milwaukee Riverkeeper organization kicked off the 29th annual Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of Earth Day on Monday, April 22, volunteers took to parks, rivers and other waters in and around Milwaukee for the 29th annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup.
FOX6 stopped by one cleanup location to learn more.
To learn more about the Milwaukee Riverkeeper organization, click here.
Cleaning up parks, rivers, and waterways
Jennifer Bolger Breceda joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Saturday's Milwaukee Riverkeeper 29th annual spring cleanup.
Earth Day weekend events and celebrations
Lindsay Stevens from Rock the Green joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the weekend Earth Day celebration events along with the Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup.
Milwaukee Riverkeeper 29th annual spring cleanup
Come to the rivers and parks and watersheds to clean up trash for the Milwaukee Riverkeeper 29th annual spring cleanup!
.