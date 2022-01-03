Milwaukee River water rescue near Pleasant Street

article

Milwaukee Fire and Water Rescue crews were called to the Milwaukee River near Pleasant Street for a report of a person through the ice.

Crews searched and deployed divers into the water once the victim was located.

The victim was located a short time later under the ice and removed to the street.

Advanced Life Support treatment immediately began and the victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The circumstances of the victim becoming an ice rescue were related to a previous Milwaukee police response and is currently under investigation.

MPD, MFD and Milwaukee Coast Guard responded with ice-rescue equipment and personnel. No responder injuries.

