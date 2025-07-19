Milwaukee River Greenway bike ride; riders see river restoration efforts

article

Bicyclists took to the Oak Leaf Trail along the Milwaukee River Greenway on Saturday, July 19 to learn about restoration efforts along the river.

The two-hour community ride was hosted by the Milwaukee Estuary Community Advisory Committee (CAC) in partnership with Red, Bike and Green, with support from Restoring Lands, Urban Ecology Center, and Milwaukee County Parks.

The ride stopped at key locations to highlight ongoing area of concern restoration efforts.

Riders learned about restoration efforts, including toxic sediment removal, fish passage improvements, and habitat restoration, and how these projects aim to improve the health of our waterways and surrounding communities.

