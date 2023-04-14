'Milwaukee Revealed:' Public Museum gallery sketches unveiled

Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) leaders and exhibit design partners at Thinc Design unveiled on Friday, April 14, sketches of the Future Museum’s Milwaukee Revealed gallery, the third of five permanent galleries to be revealed over the coming months.

A news release says in the Milwaukee Revealed gallery, "visitors will find a charmingly familiar urban streetscape, set at the magical hour of dusk, featuring stores and buildings. Closer inspection will reveal hidden details, historical stories and interactive features just waiting to be discovered. Open a door, peer through a window or find the secret lever to discover a hidden history or learn about the familiar from a totally new and unfamiliar perspective. The gallery not only takes visitors back in time, but also behind walls and under the surface of the here-and-now."

Rendering: Milwaukee Revealed, Mitchell Building

MPM shared a sampling of some of the exhibit features for the Commercial and Neighborhood areas of this gallery. Officials say the final gallery will also include immersive exhibits about Milwaukee’s relationship with its rivers and Lake Michigan.

Rendering: Milwaukee Revealed, neighborhood

Rendering: Milwaukee Revealed: Schlitz Palm Garden

The news release says at each turn, the new gallery will reveal to visitors the ways in which residents of a city or community interact with the natural environment and how those choices and behaviors impact neighbors and a community’s collective future. Considered the spiritual successor to the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit currently part of MPM, the Milwaukee Revealed gallery will give visitors the unique opportunity to immerse themselves wholly into Milwaukee’s many facets, getting lost in the gallery and discovering something new with each visit.

Rendering: Milwaukee Revealed, Haymarket Candy Store

