A Milwaukee man is accused of committing a string of restaurant burglaries on the city's west side that happened over the course of less than a month.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Adrian Garcia burglarized five different businesses in the vicinity of 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue from July 16 through Aug. 15. Six of those eight burglaries happened in a seven-day span in late July.

Police used surveillance video from each burglary to identify Garcia. In all but one of the burglaries, court filings said Garcia was the lone actor.

The first burglary happened at McDonald's on July 16. A criminal complaint said Garcia broke into the restaurant at 25th and Wisconsin through a drive-thru window and took $40 worth of food.

On July 21, court filings said Garcia returned to the McDonald's and again broke in through the drive-thru window. Employees said $500 worth of food was taken. Prosecutors said Garcia was back again the next day and stole two tablets worth $1,200.

The complaint said Garcia broke into a Taco Bell at 22nd and Wisconsin and stole $75 in cash on July 23.

Then, Garcia broke into the same McDonald's for a fourth time and took $500 worth of "miscellaneous items" on July 25, according to court filings.

Prosecutors said Garcia later broke into Mae Velma's Corned Beef, at 27th and Michigan, and stole $240 in cash on July 26. The next day, court filings said he broke into Kilbourn Kitchen at 27th and Kilbourn – stealing cigarettes, a BB gun and an unspecified amount of cash.

The eighth burglary took place on Aug. 15. The complaint states Garcia broke into Fruition Café on 27th Street, between Kilbourn and Wells, and stole the register and cash worth a total of $500.

In Court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Garcia with eight felony counts of burglary. His bond was set at $7,500 on Thursday. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.

Additionally, court records show Garcia was ordered to have no contact with any McDonald's location, any Taco Bell location, Mae Velma's Corned Beef, Kilbourn Kitchen and Fruition Café.