Milwaukee respiratory season awareness kickoff; tips for staying healthy

Respiratory season has arrived, and protecting yourself against the flu is more important than ever.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Wednesday, Nov. 5 held a news conference highlighting respiratory season readiness.

What we know:

Speakers rolled up their sleeves to receive their annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines and shared essential tips on staying healthy throughout the season.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6-months and older, with a special focus on those at higher risk of severe illness, including 65 and over, young children, and pregnant individuals.

What they're saying:

"Flu season affects every corner of our city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Vaccination is one of the simplest, most effective ways we can all contribute to a healthier Milwaukee. When we take action together, we build a stronger, safer community."

After the event, flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered free of charge to everyone 6-months and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the MHD’s three immunization clinics.