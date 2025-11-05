Milwaukee respiratory season awareness kickoff; tips for staying healthy
MILWAUKEE - Respiratory season has arrived, and protecting yourself against the flu is more important than ever.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Wednesday, Nov. 5 held a news conference highlighting respiratory season readiness.
What we know:
Speakers rolled up their sleeves to receive their annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines and shared essential tips on staying healthy throughout the season.
The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6-months and older, with a special focus on those at higher risk of severe illness, including 65 and over, young children, and pregnant individuals.
What they're saying:
"Flu season affects every corner of our city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Vaccination is one of the simplest, most effective ways we can all contribute to a healthier Milwaukee. When we take action together, we build a stronger, safer community."
After the event, flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered free of charge to everyone 6-months and older on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the MHD’s three immunization clinics.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.