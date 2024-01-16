Milwaukee residents frustrated; lingering snow, ice hinder their drive

Winter driving is not only about dealing with the dangers of snow. Ice is also a serious threat. While this cold snap lingers, drivers are seeing plenty of hard-pack ice – and calling on officials to address it.

When drivers are asked to describe road conditions in the Milwaukee area, they are pretty specific.

"Anxious and cautious," said Jamal Perry. "I’ve seen a couple cars since the big snow end up in ditches in this Fond du Lac area; sliding off the road."

FOX6 News spotted a car crashed into a snowbank near 107th and Brown Deer Road. Perry said it is one of several areas on the road covered in thick layers of ice.

"If it wasn’t plowed when the snow came down, it’s obviously going to freeze over into this kind of hard stuff on the roads. Definitely making it pretty challenging to drive," Perry said.

The main roads are not the only area of concern. Neighbors living near 89th and Brentwood say they do not think a plow even came on their street.

"It’s terrible. The city needs to do better with plowing the streets, salting the streets," said Sabrina Binns, Milwaukee resident.

Officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works said crews were supposed to clear any remaining snow and ice on Tuesday, Jan. 16. But they had to pause their efforts because of the extreme cold.

"The streets should definitely be cleared by now," Binns said. "I’m scared. I drive far for work so the roads being cleared important."

There is no word on when the city plans to resume efforts to clear snow and ice. If you spot any high-level areas of concern that are too dangerous, you are encouraged to alert the city.