Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee residence riddled with bullets near 29th and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee residence near 29th and Locust was riddled with bullets early Wednesday, Feb. 28. 

Officers were dispatched to the residence just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Someone had fired several gun shots into the residence – which was occupied. Officials said nobody was struck by the gunfire. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter in this instance. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.    