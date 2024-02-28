Milwaukee residence riddled with bullets near 29th and Locust
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee residence near 29th and Locust was riddled with bullets early Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Officers were dispatched to the residence just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Someone had fired several gun shots into the residence – which was occupied. Officials said nobody was struck by the gunfire.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter in this instance.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.