Milwaukee man's meal, coat giveaway marks 11th year of mission

What started as a Milwaukee man's way to give back has turned into an annual tradition to help people experiencing homelessness.

Parked outside the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Devin Robinson and his family spent the day after Thanksgiving giving out hot meals. It is his 11th year doing so.

"I always try to look out for people who I know things are going to be hard for them around this time of year," Robinson said.

In addition to chicken, turkey, and macaroni and cheese, they also distributed free coats. It means a lot for people in need, like Thomas James.

"Even with me being in this position at the moment, it gives me a positive influence seeing other people being a positive influence to other people," said James.

Robinson’s apparel company, Kreative Visions, sponsors the food and coat giveaway. The mission is to encourage everyone to create their own destiny.

"We all will shed blood, sweat and tears, but it’s what you do after you shed those blood, sweat and tears that make you who you are," he said.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission said one in four people in Milwaukee are living in poverty. Each year, Robinson hopes to show everyone – especially his 11-year-old daughter – a small act of kindness can go a long way.

"We have to keep looking out for each other," he said. "People are quick to judge, turn their head. I just don’t want anybody left out."

If you or someone you know is in need this holiday season, there is help available through Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Guest House of Milwaukee.