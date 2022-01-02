Milwaukee Rescue Mission cold blast shelter

First the snow, and now, a blast of cold. As the temperatures drop, shelters are preparing to help people stay warm.

Temperatures are expected to get down to the single digits. Many people were out Sunday, Jan. 2 enjoying the snow before it gets too cold.

At Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee, people spent the day soaking up their first taste of winter weather this year.

"I think it’s beautiful," said Jane Jaeger. "The sun was out today. We went sledding and headed to Red Arrow Park to just enjoy the bliss of Wisconsin."

The Slice of Ice was filled with skaters, with a layer of snow on the ground, giving kids something to enjoy on the last days of winter break.

"It’s fun to play in, and you just have fun with all your friends," said Ben Whitaker.

"Snow angels, playing with friends and having snow cones," said Will Jaeger.

A blast of cold air is expected to move into the area, bringing temperatures in the single digits.

"We’re not completely maxed out, but we’re really close," said Pat Vanderburgh, president, Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Vanderburgh said the shelter is able to help 300 men, women and children each day who are facing homelessness. This week, they are expecting more people to walk through their doors.

"In the cold weather, we’re very anxious to just get everybody in safe, out of the cold, so we’re using every space that we’ve got to be able to accommodate the need," said Vanderburgh.

The Rescue Mission will be monitoring doors around the clock. Anyone in need of shelter can call 211 for resources.