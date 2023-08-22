Milwaukee Republican debate; Greendale drumline to be in spotlight

The eight presidential candidates in Milwaukee are not the only ones in the spotlight ahead of the Republican debate.

The Greendale High School drumline is an ensemble that never misses a beat.

"It’s all about connection, there’s 18 to 20 of us," said Jaxson Morris, Greendale junior.

You will find Morris in the back line.

Greendale High School Drumline

"I keep down the beat come on now, but it’s fun, I love being a bass drum," Morris said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For this drumline, there are no days off.

Greendale High School Drumline

"Whether it’s a Friday night football crowd, a crowd at a competition or a national television crowd," said Tom Reifenberg, Greendale Marching Band director.

The band has marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Bowl Parade. Now, the band's reputation has earned it a very early spot on the morning of the Republican debate.

"Me coming into band, I never thought I would be doing this," Morris said.

The drumline will be playing bright and early on FOX and Friends – from 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. inside Fiserv Forum.

Greendale High School Drumline

"Seeing how they plan their drums at 5 a.m.; that’s a time we have never done before," Reifenberg said.

It might be an early wakeup call, but it is an opportunity the drumline could not turn down.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Greendale High School Drumline

"I do it for the love of the drums; love of the band," Morris said. "I want states that have never heard of Wisconsin, have never heard of Greendale, to hear of us."